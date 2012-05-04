By Billy Cheung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 4 After announcing its
long-rumored Chapter 11 filing Thursday afternoon, Hawker
Beechcraft Inc revealed additional details of its
prepackaged bankruptcy plan in court documents posted late
Thursday night.
Subject to Bankruptcy Court approval, the $400 million
debtor-in-possession (DIP) facility will be structured as
delayed-draw loans. Proceeds will be used to support working
capital, fund letters of credit and repay the $124.5 million
senior tranche advance that the company borrowed at the end of
March.
The DIP facility is priced at 800bp over Libor with a 1.75
percent Libor floor. The loan will be issued at 97 cents on the
dollar. Lenders also receive a 500bp participation fee.
The company requires the DIP to fund working capital mostly
due to the long production lead time and seasonality inherent in
Hawker's business aircraft sales cycle.
Hawker has historically built aircraft inventories for the
first three quarters of the year to support deliveries in the
fourth quarter when the company generates most of its annual
cash flow. However, the typical jump in sales did not
materialize in the fourth quarter of last year when cash flow
from operations swung to a negative $42.8 million compared with
a cash inflow of $245.1 million in 2010.
Credit Suisse is acting as agent on the DIP.
Hawker plans to seek adequate protection for its prepetition
secured lenders. The company intends to continue to pay cash
interest on its prepetition credit facilities at the non-default
contract rate.
The company has not disclosed plans on how it intends to
deal with its defined benefit plans. The Pension Benefit
Guarantee Corporation is listed as the largest unsecured
creditor with a contingent claim.
First day motions will be heard today at 3 p.m. Eastern Time
in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York
with Judge James Peck presiding.
(Editing By Jon Methven)