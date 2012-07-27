By Billy Cheung
| LONDON, July 27
LONDON, July 27 US law courts have approved
bankrupt US aircraft maker Hawker Beechcraft's plans to create a
$1.9 million employee retention plan as exclusive talks on the
company's $1.79 billion sale to China's Superior Aviation
Beijing Co continue.
Hawker Beechcraft, which is owned by Goldman Sachs
and Onex Corp, entered exclusive talks with the Chinese
aerospace firm on July 10.
The sale of the Witchita-based aircaft maker would pre-empt
a full-blown debt restructuring. Hawker is seeking to exit
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection which it entered in May when it
was unable to support a $2.5 billion debt load.
The retention plan will boost salaries for 31 employees
below Hawker's most senior leadership team to stop other
Witchita-based aircraft manufacturers poaching staff amid the
uncertainty created by Hawker's bankruptcy.
The outcome of a larger more controversial $5.3 million
incentive plan for eight senior employees was postponed after
the judge asked for additional evidence by August 6.
Hawker sought approval for the two compensation plans to
reward employees either for being bought or emerging from
bankruptcy as an independent company.
Hawker's CEO, Robert S. Miller, said that the plans were
"reasonable and necessary to a successful conclusion to the
company's reorganization."
Hawker has received consent from prepetition senior secured
lenders representing about $1.1 billion of principal for the two
bonus plans and the official unsecured creditors committee.
Hawker is keen to lock in its employees as it still sees
risks to the sale.
An asset purchase scheme has not been signed with Superior
Aviation and the deal still has to be approved by the Committee
on Foreign Investment in the United States for its impact on
national security.
Superior Aviation is about 40 percent owned by the Chinese
government.
(Reporting by Billy Cheung, editing by Tessa Walsh)