WASHINGTON Aug 22 Union workers at bankrupt
U.S. aircraft maker Hawker Beechcraft will vote on Friday on a
plan that will prevent termination of an existing defined
benefit pension plan, with Hawker to fund $195.3 million in
unfunded liabilities for those pensions.
Hawker Beechcraft, which is owned by Goldman Sachs
and Onex Corp is in exclusive talks with China's
Superior Aviation Beijing Co on its plans to buy the U.S.
company for $1.79 billion.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers (IAM), which represents 3,500 workers at Hawker, is
urging members to support the proposed contract change, which
would preserve and freeze the existing plan, effective Dec. 31.
After that the company would add a deferred contribution
retirement component to its existing 401-K retirement plan, the
union said in a statement.
It said Hawker's proposal called for it to honor the
provisions of the existing plan, including early retirement
options and scheduled benefit increases.
The remainder of the company's current collective bargaining
agreement with the union, including wage rates, work rules and
health care coverage would remain unchanged.
"The latest proposal represents a significant improvement
over earlier proposals that included complete termination of the
defined benefit pension plan," said IAM Aerospace Coordinator
Ron Eldridge. "Preserving a defined benefit pension plan at a
company in the midst of bankruptcy reorganization is the best
possible outcome under extremely difficult circumstances."
If ratified by members, the contract change would still
require approval by the bankruptcy judge. Voting is scheduled
for Friday after a meeting to discuss the changes.
The sale of the Witchita-based aircraft maker to the Chinese
firm would pre-empt a full-blown debt restructuring.
Hawker is seeking to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
which it entered in May when it was unable to support a $2.5
billion debt load.
Union spokesman Frank Larkin said the machinists group
remained concerned about the possible loss of jobs and
technologies if the takeover by the Chinese company proceeds.