May 3 Hawker Beechcraft Inc, the aircraft manufacturer owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm and Onex Corp, said it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to restructure its debt.

The company said its restructuring plan was supported by a majority of senior secured lenders and senior bondholders, and that senior lenders have agreed to provide $400 million in debtor-in-possession financing. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)