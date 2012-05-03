BRIEF-Azarga Uranium provides update on permitting process
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission
May 3 Hawker Beechcraft Inc, the aircraft manufacturer owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm and Onex Corp, said it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to restructure its debt.
The company said its restructuring plan was supported by a majority of senior secured lenders and senior bondholders, and that senior lenders have agreed to provide $400 million in debtor-in-possession financing. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Azarga uranium - got notice that oglala sioux tribe filed petition for review of decision made by commission of u.s. Nuclear regulatory commission
* Altius Minerals Corp - Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through certain of its subsidiaries will make an up to $100 million investment in Altius
* Seritage growth properties - co entered into a $200 million senior unsecured delayed draw term loan facility-sec filing