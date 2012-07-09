BRIEF-Auryn acquires second Greenstone belt in Nunavut, Canada
* Auryn acquires second Greenstone belt with excellent gold exploration potential in Nunavut, Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 9 Bankrupt aircraft maker Hawker Beechcraft Inc said it is in exclusive talks with China's Superior Aviation Beijing Co over a sale of the company for $1.79 billion.
Superior will also make payments to Hawker over the next six weeks to support its jet operations, under the terms of the exclusivity agreement.
The sale does not include Hawker's defense business, which would remain a separate entity. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Northern Empire to acquire Sterling Gold Mine from Imperial Metals
SHANGHAI, Feb 15 Chinese cable maker Recon Wenyuan Cable Co Ltd is set to snap up a majority stake in a U.S. movie production company for up to $100 million, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, without naming the target.