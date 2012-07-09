July 9 Bankrupt aircraft maker Hawker Beechcraft Inc said it is in exclusive talks with China's Superior Aviation Beijing Co over a sale of the company for $1.79 billion.

Superior will also make payments to Hawker over the next six weeks to support its jet operations, under the terms of the exclusivity agreement.

The sale does not include Hawker's defense business, which would remain a separate entity. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)