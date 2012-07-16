* Concern over job losses, US national security cited
* Sale talks with China company disclosed last week
July 16 A machinists union on Monday said it
filed papers in U.S. Bankruptcy Court challenging efforts by
bankrupt jet maker Hawker Beechcraft to sell itself to a Chinese
company, saying the move could cost jobs and threaten U.S.
national security.
In a statement, the International Association of Machinists
and Aerospace Workers said the sale deserved scrutiny from
federal regulators, state officials and the community of
Wichita, Kansas, where Hawker Beechcraft is based. It added that
the sale should not be rushed through.
Hawker Beechcraft, owned by Goldman Sachs and Onex
Corp, disclosed last week it was in talks regarding a
$1.8 billion sale of the company with Superior Aviation Beijing
Co, a 60-40 joint venture between privately owned Beijing
Superior Aviation Technology Co and government backed Beijing
E-Tong International Investment & Development Co
.
The deal would be subject to approval from various entities.
The machinists union said its court filing expressed concern
that the sale could result in the transfer of commercial and
military-related technology to China, leading to the loss of
high-paying aerospace jobs while compromising U.S. national
security interests.
The union also said the sale agreement would require the
termination of Hawker's defined benefit pension plans, including
one that covers more than 3,500 machinists union members at the
company.
The proposed sale "has broad implications for the U.S.
economy and national security," machinists union International
President Tom Buffenbarger said in the statement.
"As the necessary review process has not yet commenced,
giving Superior the exclusive right to negotiate the purchase of
Hawker at this time is premature," he added.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Kenneth Barry)