LONDON Jan 19 Corporate finance advisory firm Hawkpoint has hired a prominent former Lazard merger and acquisitions banker, Peter Kiernan, known for helping to engineer U.S. food group Kraft's takeover of Cadbury.

Kiernan, who had been head of UK investment banking at Lazard, will become vice chairman at Hawkpoint, the firm said on Thursday.

The appointment follows a series of recent senior hires at the firm at a time when most major banks are shedding staff by the thousands, prompting smaller, independent advisers such as Hawkpoint to make a big push to win business.

Hawkpoint specialises in M&A, advising on debt deals and restructurings, and is part of Collins Stewart Hawkpoint , which also encompasses stockbroking and fund management.

The British firm was snapped up by Canada's Canaccord Financial in December, in part to give itself a stronger footing in London.

Kiernan hit the limelight when he advised Kraft on its Cadbury acquisition in 2010, a deal that sparked controversy when it led to the closure of a factory in southwest England, despite initial assurances it would remain open.

That mandate also cost Kiernan his bid to head up Britain's Takeover Panel, which slammed the way the Cadbury acquisition was handled.

Kiernan had previously worked at Goldman Sachs and UBS Warburg. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Mike Nesbit)