* Q1 total net fees up 15 pct
* International business 68 pct of Q1 net fees
* UK & Ireland net fees decrease 4 pct
(Adds details)
LONDON, Oct 6 British recruitment company Hays
posted a 15 percent rise in first-quarter profit, as
strong growth overseas helped offset a continued slowdown in its
UK business.
Hays, which specialises in placing office workers such as
accountants and secretaries, on Thursday said net fees for the
first three months of the year were driven by strong growth in
Asia Pacific and Europe, with international business
representing 68 percent of fees for the quarter.
In the UK, where both public and private sector growth has
consistently slowed in recent months in the face of job cuts and
austerity measures, Hays said that overall net fees had
decreased by 4 percent.
"In the UK, we have seen a further slowdown in private
sector growth, although public sector markets remain broadly
stable on a sequential basis," Chief Executive Alistair Cox said
in a statement, adding that trading remained broadly robust
across the majority of its international markets.
Last month Cox told Reuters the group would still make money
in the UK this year.
Shares in the company, which have dropped by 36 percent in
the last three months, closed at 67.55 pence on Wednesday,
valuing the business at around 922 million pounds ($1.4
billion).
($1 = 0.648 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)