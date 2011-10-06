* Q1 total net fees up 15 pct

* International business 68 pct of Q1 net fees

* UK & Ireland net fees decrease 4 pct (Adds details)

LONDON, Oct 6 British recruitment company Hays posted a 15 percent rise in first-quarter profit, as strong growth overseas helped offset a continued slowdown in its UK business.

Hays, which specialises in placing office workers such as accountants and secretaries, on Thursday said net fees for the first three months of the year were driven by strong growth in Asia Pacific and Europe, with international business representing 68 percent of fees for the quarter.

In the UK, where both public and private sector growth has consistently slowed in recent months in the face of job cuts and austerity measures, Hays said that overall net fees had decreased by 4 percent.

"In the UK, we have seen a further slowdown in private sector growth, although public sector markets remain broadly stable on a sequential basis," Chief Executive Alistair Cox said in a statement, adding that trading remained broadly robust across the majority of its international markets.

Last month Cox told Reuters the group would still make money in the UK this year.

Shares in the company, which have dropped by 36 percent in the last three months, closed at 67.55 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at around 922 million pounds ($1.4 billion). ($1 = 0.648 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)