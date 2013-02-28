(Corrects to show results are H1 not FY)

LONDON, Feb 28 LONDON Feb 28 Hays PLC : * H1 (corrects to show H1 not FY) net fees 360.3 million STG versus 373.8 million STG in 2011 * H1 (corrects to show H1 not FY) dividend per share 0.83P * UK returned to profit through successful delivery of significant cost

reduction programme * Asia pacific net fees decreased 11%(1); markets overall more challenging * - Australia down 13%(1) including a step-down in resources & mining activity in Q2 * Taken rapid action to reduce costs in markets which deteriorated in the half such as Australia or France. * Expect overall conditions to remain fragile, but have seen encouraging return

to work in key temp, contractor businesses (Reporting by Sarah Young)