LONDON Jan 10 Hays PLC : * Q2 group net fees decreased 1%(1) versus prior year * Strong growth of 12%(1) in continental Europe & row, driven by Germany which

grew 14% * Asia pacific group net fees down 14% (actual and lfl) * Consultant headcount was down 1% in the quarter and ended December down 3%

year-on-year * Overall, we expect conditions to remain fragile