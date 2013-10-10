Oct 10 Hays PLC : * Good growth of 8% in UK & Ireland, with perm up 9% and temp up 8% * Good growth of 6% in continental Europe & rest of world including 7% * Asia pacific net fees decreased 12 % * See clear growth opportunities as a number of markets continue to improve * Net fees increased 1% on a headline basis and 2% on a like-for-like basis * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here