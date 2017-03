Jan 9 Hays PLC : * Total net fees up 1% (3% like for like) * Perm outperformed temp for the first time since Q4 FY 2011 * Net fees in Asia pacific down 18 percent (9 percent like for like) * Group consultant headcount was flat in the quarter but up 2% year-on-year * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here