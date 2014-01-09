LONDON Jan 9 British recruiting firm Hays
said on Thursday net fees rose 3 percent in the second
quarter, with permanent job placements growing faster than
temporary ones for the first time in two and a half years.
Strong performances in the UK and Ireland and continental
Europe were tempered by a 9 percent drop in net fees in the Asia
Pacific region where a slowdown in mining activity has hit
business.
Hays, which places workers in areas such as finance,
construction and IT, has already highlighted improvements in the
UK labour market and said it continued to see broad-based
improvement in all specialisms and regions in the three months
to end-December.
Net fees from placing candidates in temporary jobs, which
account for 60 percent of fees, increased by 3 percent, while
permanent placements grew 4 percent. This is the first time
permanent has grown faster than temporary since the fourth
quarter of 2011.
Group consultant headcount was flat in the quarter but up 2
percent year on year.