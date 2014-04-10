LONDON, April 10 British recruiting company Hays said on Thursday it expected full-year operating profit to be around 141 million pounds ($236 million), at the top of analyst estaimates, after strong growth in its key markets.

The company said net fees in Britain and Ireland grew 14 percent in the third quarter, and it laos saw strong growth in Continental Europe, driven a rise in permanent job placements.

Group consultant headcount was also up 1 percent during third quarter and increased by 2 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)