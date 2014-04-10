Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
LONDON, April 10 British recruiting company Hays said on Thursday it expected full-year operating profit to be around 141 million pounds ($236 million), at the top of analyst estaimates, after strong growth in its key markets.
The company said net fees in Britain and Ireland grew 14 percent in the third quarter, and it laos saw strong growth in Continental Europe, driven a rise in permanent job placements.
Group consultant headcount was also up 1 percent during third quarter and increased by 2 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.