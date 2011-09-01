* Year pretax profit 107 million pounds

* Growth driven by Asia-Pacific

* UK private sector slowing

* Shares up 3.3 percent (Adds CEO comment, analyst reaction, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Sept 1 British recruitment company Hays is to focus on international markets, where strong demand helped deliver a 50 percent rise in full-year profit, in the face of slowing growth in Britain's private sector.

Chief executive Alistair Cox said on Thursday that net fees in Asia-Pacific, the group's largest contributor to profit, rose 30 percent, helped by demand from basic resources employers, particularly in Australia.

Hays has been regularly hitting new monthly records in China and Japan, and some of its newer markets like Russia and Singapore had more than doubled in size during the year, he said. "There are significant opportunities right across the Asia region to continue to grow our business."

Hays, which specialises in placing office workers such as accountants and secretaries, said Germany also had an "excellent year".

Britain continued to suffer, with net fees down 1 percent in the year, as growth in the private sector, which came to the rescue of a moribund public sector in the first half, slowed in the second.

"We achieved an excellent growth of 27 percent in the first half in the private sector. We saw that steadily decelerate during the second half, in large part due to the tougher conditions we all know about in the banking and City related businesses," he said.

He said other sectors, such as construction and IT, helped compensate for tougher markets, but he would not have a clear insight into Britain's prospects until the end of the summer.

"It's quite fragile at the moment," Cox said.

"The confidence that was in the market nine, 12 months ago has receded, although people are still getting on with their lives and still changing jobs, and employers still need people."

The outlook for growth in Britain is gloomy, with the economy reporting a meagre growth rate of 0.2 percent in the second quarter.

Hays on Thursday posted pretax profit before exceptional items for the year to end-June of 106.6 million pounds ($173.6 million), in line with market expectations and up from 71.1 million pounds a year earlier.

The group's net fees rose 21 percent to 672.1 million pounds, with two-thirds of the total now coming from outside Britain.

"Whilst we remain mindful of the continuing economic and fiscal uncertainty around the world, we continue to see good levels of momentum across most of our markets," Hays said in a statement.

Shares in Hays, which have lost more than 40 percent of their value since the start of the year, were 3.3 percent higher at 78 pence by 0900 GMT.

Analyst Paul Jones at Panmure Gordon said the results were slightly better than he expected at the operating level.

"Growth continues to be driven by International operations, and while UK remains under pressure, it appears that trading has at least been more stable over the last quarter," he said.

Earlier this month rival recruiter Michael Page missed analysts' interim pretax profit forecasts and warned of a slowdown in a banking sector struggling with turbulent financial markets.

Hays maintained its dividend at 5.8 pence. ($1 = 0.614 pound) (Editing by Will Waterman)