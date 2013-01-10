* Group net fees fall 1 pct

* Asia Pacific net fees down 14 pct

* Continental Europe and ROW net fees up 12 pct

* UK & Ireland net fees down 3 pct

* CEO expects conditions to remain fragile

LONDON, Jan 10 British recruiter Hays posted a 1 percent fall in second quarter group net fees after lower activity in its high margin mining industry in Western Australia led to a hiring slowdown.

The weaker performance in Asia, which represents 29 percent of group fees, was partially offset by 12 percent net fee growth in Europe and the rest of the world, worth 40 percent of the group, with Germany again its top performer.

Chief Executive Alistair Cox on Thursday said that he was pleased 12 countries delivered growth of more than 10 percent but that the UK, Southern Europe and banking-related specialisms remained tough.

"Overall, we expect conditions to remain fragile," he said.

The slowdown in resources and mining hit permanent recruitment particularly hard in Australia and New Zealand in the three months to end-December, with overall fees there down 15 percent and Asia also declining.

Hays cut its headcount in the Asia Pacific region by 6 percent in the quarter.

Australia's economy grew at its slowest pace in a year-and-a-half in the third quarter as the country's mining boom began to level out, not helped by government cutbacks and lower export revenues.

The overall group net fee decrease of 1 percent was slightly ahead of consensus estimates of a 2 percent drop. UK and Ireland net fees fell 3 percent year-on-year.

Analysts at Jefferies said they were hopeful of improved momentum in the second half of the year but downgraded 2013 earnings per share by 5 percent on the news to 4.47p.

"A deterioration in high margin Asia Pacific and improvement in low margin UK is unhelpful for profitability," analysts said in the note.