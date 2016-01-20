ZURICH Jan 20 Adecco, the world's largest staffing group, plans no transformational acquisitions, it said on Wednesday, declining to comment on a Daily Mail report on rumours of a deal to buy British recruitment company Hays.

The Daily Mail reported that the Swiss company "was rumoured to be lining up a 2.1 billion pounds or 150 pence a share cash bid for the company".

"We don't comment specifically on rumours," investor relations spokesman Tommaso Scalese said, adding the company would be sticking to its mergers and acquisition policy that it outlined this week, which remained unchanged from recent years.

On Monday, Chief Executive Alain Dehaze said Adecco would continue looking for "buy-and-build" takeover targets.

"We're not going to do any transformational acquisitions. And any acquisitions would have to be strategically fitting," Scalese said on Wednesday.

He added that Adecco already had a strong position in the UK, and strong growth worldwide.

Hays shares were down 3.4 percent at 58.60 francs at 1003 GMT. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; editing by Susan Thomas)