LONDON Aug 28 British recruitment company Hays
said it was on track to double its operating profits by
2018 after posting a 12 percent rise in full-year pretax profit
on Thursday.
The company said pretax profit rose to 132.3 million pounds
($219.5 million) from 118.5 million a year earlier, in line with
analyst expectations, after it saw a significant pick-up in net
fee growth in Britain, Asia, Europe and North America.
Hays, which places workers in areas such as finance,
construction and IT, also raised its dividend by 5 percent to
2.63 pence.
($1 = 0.6027 British Pounds)
