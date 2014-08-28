LONDON Aug 28 British recruitment company Hays said it was on track to double its operating profits by 2018 after posting a 12 percent rise in full-year pretax profit on Thursday.

The company said pretax profit rose to 132.3 million pounds ($219.5 million) from 118.5 million a year earlier, in line with analyst expectations, after it saw a significant pick-up in net fee growth in Britain, Asia, Europe and North America.

Hays, which places workers in areas such as finance, construction and IT, also raised its dividend by 5 percent to 2.63 pence. ($1 = 0.6027 British Pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)