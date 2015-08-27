LONDON Aug 27 British recruiting firm Hays said it saw clear opportunities to grow further in the year ahead after it posted an underlying 9 percent rise in full-year net fees on strong demand in all of its regions.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance, construction and IT, said it was on track to deliver its aim of broadly doubling group operating profits by 2018, despite a 9.6 million pound foreign exchange headwind.

Pretax profit rose 18 percent to 156.1 million pounds ($241.75 million)for the year ended June 30, in line with analysts expectations, up 18 percent on last year's figure of 132.3 million pounds. Net fees rose to 764.2 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6457 pounds) (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, Editing by Paul Sandle)