LONDON Jan 8 British recruiting firm Hays reported an 11 percent rise in underlying second-quarter net fees, after it saw strong demand in Asia, continental Europe and Britain, adding to hopes that a global economic recovery is under way.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance, construction and IT, said net fees for permanent job placements grew by 16 percent in the second quarter, on a like-for-like basis, while temporary placement fees rose by 8 percent. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Pravin Char)