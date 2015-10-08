LONDON Oct 8 Recruitment firm Hays posted underlying net fee growth of 8 percent in its first quarter, and said it saw consistent conditions going forward although adverse currency moves could drag on profit this year.

The company, which places workers in areas such as finance, construction and IT, said that on a headline basis net fee growth was 3 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30, lower than the underlying growth due to the depreciation of the euro and the Australian dollar against sterling.

"Looking forward, exchange rate movements remain a material sensitivity," the firm said in a statement on Thursday, warning that recent rates would reduce operating profit by 10 million pounds ($15.3 million) in the current financial year compared to last year. ($1 = 0.6531 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)