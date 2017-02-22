Feb 22 British recruiting company Hays
said it remained confident for the rest of its financial year
after reporting a 3 percent rise in first-half net fees at
constant currencies on growth in Europe, Australia and Asia.
The company, which places workers in areas such as finance
and IT, has seen the UK market stabilise after stumbling in the
immediate aftermath of last June's referendum about Britain
leaving the EU, Chief Executive Alistair Cox said in a
statement.
The UK private recruitment market showed signs of
improvement towards the end of the first half and that continued
into the second half, he said.
Net fees rose to 465.5 million pounds in the six months
ended Dec. 31, up from 396.9 million a year earlier, Hays said
in its trading update.
