LONDON Aug 29 British recruitment firm Hays Plc said full-year profit fell 3 percent as stronger employment markets in Europe, Latin America and North America failed to offset a decline in Asia Pacific.

Hays, which places workers in areas such as finance, construction and IT, said it expected market conditions to remain mixed in 2014.

Pretax profit decreased to 118.5 million pounds ($184 million) in the year ended June 30. Hays' like-for-like net fees fell 1 percent to 719 million pounds.