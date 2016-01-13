(Releads, adds CFO comments, background, share price)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON Jan 13 Recruitment company Hays
expects economic recovery in the euro zone to boost demand for
its services in 2016, helping offset a slowdown in markets such
as Britain and Australia.
Hays, which is now the largest white collar recruiter in
Europe, said it was benefiting from a relatively new outsourcing
market in Europe where companies are only just starting to turn
to recruitment companies to find candidates for jobs.
The European Union's statistics office released data last
week showing unemployment had fallen to 10.5 percent November in
the 19 countries which share the euro currency, this was down
from 11.5 percent a year earlier.
Hays, which places workers in areas such as finance,
construction and IT, said on Tuesday it had seen strong demand
from Germany and France in the second quarter and its businesses
in Spain and Portugal has also grown significantly.
That helped Hays post an underlying 7 percent rise in
quarterly net fees, in line with market expectations, easing
concerns over slower growth in the UK, its home market.
"We've had a number of ups in Europe. Europe is our largest
region, so growing that at 16 percent is a big positive," Chief
Financial Officer Paul Venables told Reuters.
"But clearly the UK is a bit slower," he said, adding this
was due to clients in the public sector adjusting to new budgets
following last year's change of government.
The UK and Ireland, which account for 35 percent of the
group's net fees, slowed to just 1 percent, compared to 6
percent in its first quarter.
Hays, which operates in 33 countries, said permanent
placements grew by 7 percent in the second quarter, at constant
exchange rates. Temporary placements were also up by 7 percent.
Shares in the company climbed more than 4 percent in early
trading, and were 2.3 percent higher at 124 pence by 0835 GMT.
"This looks better than some may have feared and we expect
growth trends to stabilise in the coming six months," UBS
analysts said in a note.
"The market is volatile but recession unlikely in our view,
and we reiterate our Buy rating."
(Editing by Alexander Smith)