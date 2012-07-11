* Q4 group net fee up 2 percent
* International fees up 8 pct; UK & Ireland down 9 pct
* Global economy concerns hitting trading in many markets
* Shares down 1.0 percent
(Adds comment from CEO, analyst, shares)
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, July 11 British recruiter Hays
said quarterly net fees rose 2 percent, at the bottom end of
expectations, as trading in many markets worsened with clients
worried about the global economy.
"Whatever country you go to in the world, all of the
European sovereign debt issues are front and centre on the
newspapers and press," finance director Paul Venables told
reporters on Wednesday.
"You have the pervasive issue of how confident are
candidates and I think it should be no surprise that over the
last three months those confidence levels have reduced."
The recruitment sector has slowed rapidly since the second
half of 2011 as concern about the global economy has seen
companies delay hiring and unsettled people who have been
thinking about moving jobs.
Hays, which specialises in placing workers in accountancy,
construction and IT jobs, said net fees rose 2 percent in the
three months to end-June, its fourth quarter, with a strong
performance in Germany helping offset the impact of the euro
zone crisis on its largest division - continental Europe and the
rest of the world. The outcome compared with a company-compiled
consensus forecast of 2-4 percent.
Net fees grew 1 percent in Asia Pacific as tough banking
markets in Asia and soft conditions in parts of Australia
crimped growth. A tough banking sector, where swathes of jobs
have been cut in recent months, also pushed net fees in Britain
and Ireland down 9 percent.
Hays, which was comfortable with a Reuters-compiled
consensus for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 128
million pounds ($198 million), said while trading would remain
tough, its relatively underdeveloped Asian and South American
recruitment markets should return to rapid growth.
"Over any period from 1-3 years I would always expect to see
rapid growth in South America and Asia, I just think we are in a
bit of a hiatus period at the moment," Venables said.
Asia Pacific's fourth-quarter net fee growth of 1 percent
compared with a 9 percent rise in the prior quarter.
This month, rivals Robert Walters and Michael Page
International both reported a drop in quarterly fees as
euro zone concerns weighed on the sector.
Shares in FTSE 250-listed Hays, which now makes 71 percent
of group revenue overseas, were down 0.9 percent to 72.4 pence
at 0855 GMT.
($1 = 0.6454 pound)
(Editing by Kate Holton and Dan Lalor)