* Hays Q4 fees rise 1 pct y/o/y

* FY operating profit seen at top of range

* Driven by strength in UK, Europe

* CEO says conditions remain "fragile"

LONDON, July 11 British staff recruitment firm Hays Plc said on Thursday net fees in the three months to June 30 rose 1 percent against the same period last year, driven by strong performance in the UK and Europe and despite weakness in Asia Pacific.

The firm said full-year operating profit was now likely to be at the top of the current range of market estimates.

Analysts had on average been forecasting operating profit of 122 million pounds ($182.32 million) for 2013, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

Fee growth in the UK and Ireland, which accounts for 32 percent of group net sales, rose 7 percent, but was offset by weakness in Australia, where the company saw an 18 percent drop.

This backs up data earlier this month that showed UK permanent jobs rose at their fastest pace for two years in June, while demand for staff was at a three-year high.

"Looking ahead, we expect continued fragile and mixed conditions," said Chief Executive Alistair Cox.

Estimates from analysts compiled by Hays predict 2013 full-year net fees of 719.5 million pounds, which would be the first annual drop since 2010.

Rivals Robert Walters and Michel Page International are set to release quarterly results later this month.