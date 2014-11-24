(Adds comments from CEO Richard Baker)
By Euan Rocha and Solarina Ho
TORONTO Nov 24 Canada's Hudson's Bay Co
outlined a $1.25 billion refinancing plan Monday, in a
move to reduce interest payments on debt it took on after it
bought U.S. rival Saks last year, sending its shares up more
than 9 percent in midday trading.
The department store operator said it would take out a
20-year mortgage on the ground portion of its flagship Saks
Fifth Avenue store in New York City after an appraiser valued
the property at C$4.1 billion ($3.65 billion), significantly
more than it paid to buy all of Saks.
HBC shares jumped 9.4 percent in Toronto trading on Monday.
RBC analyst Sabahat Khan said the transaction "highlights
the substantial value of HBC's owned real estate portfolio,"
reduces its interest expenses and extends its debt maturities.
HBC acquired Saks for $2.4 billion in cash last year, and
assumed about $500 million of Saks debt. The deal included 13
owned and ground-leased properties.
At the time, it said it was mulling creating a real estate
investment trust, to monetize its real estate holdings and help
it pay down debt.
HBC said all the refinancing proceeds will be used to repay
about $1.2 billion of loans.
"What we announced today just represents the value of one of
those 13 properties. So, more goodies to come," said HBC Chief
Executive Richard Baker in an interview, adding that the
retailer could still sell the property into a REIT, or secure
additional leverage on the leasehold interest.
The move to refinance using the value in HBC's real estate
holdings is the latest by Baker, who with his father Robert is
part of a group that owns National Realty & Development Corp, a
private developer of U.S. retail and shopping centers.
The family is one of the largest private owners of shopping
centers in the United States, controlling more than 20 million
square feet, anchored largely by Wal-Mart, Target and Kohl's.
Baker said he does not expect any further real estate deals
until HBC announces plans for the balance of its real estate
portfolio, which includes Lord & Taylor Fifth Avenue and a Saks
in Beverly Hills, in the spring of 2015.
HBC sold its flagship retail complex in downtown Toronto
this year to an affiliate of Cadillac Fairview for $650 million,
in a sale and leaseback deal.
($1 = C$1.1239)
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)