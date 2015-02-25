TORONTO Feb 25 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay
and RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
outlined plans on Wednesday to form a joint venture valued at
C$2 billion ($1.61 billion) focused on enhancing the value of
the retailer's Canadian real estate assets.
The joint venture, which is structured so as to allow for an
initial public offering or sale at a future date, will scout for
real estate growth opportunities in Canada and allow RioCan and
HBC to build on the strength of existing real estate assets.
"This structure will also unlock additional long-term value
for HBC shareholders by positioning the joint venture to
transition to a more valuable and sustainable publicly traded
REIT (real estate investment trust) than HBC could create
today," said HBC Chief Executive Richard Baker, in a release.
Under the agreement with RioCan, HBC will contribute 10
owned or ground-leased properties into the new joint venture,
including its flagship properties in Vancouver, Calgary, Ottawa,
and Montreal.
($1 = 1.2424 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by W Simon)