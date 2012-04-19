April 19 Specialty chemicals maker H.B. Fuller
Co said it will close six manufacturing units and cut
about 130 jobs in North America as part of its integration with
Swiss firm Forbo's industrial adhesives business.
The company will close six facilities and cut 90 jobs by
mid-2013.
In December, H.B. Fuller said it will buy Forbo's industrial
adhesives business for $395 million as it bulks up its presence
in Europe.
St Paul, Minnesota-based H.B. Fuller will close the former
Forbo corporate and research offices in North Carolina resulting
in 40 job cuts.
The company, which said it is assessing integration work in
Europe, India, Middle East and Africa (EIMEA) and Asia Pacific,
will announce any changes to the organizational structures in
those regions in coming months.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)