LONDON, Sept 12 One of the most senior executives who led British bank HBOS Plc to the brink of collapse in 2008 has been given a record fine and banned for life from the industry, the financial regulator said on Wednesday.

Peter Cummings, the head of corporate lending at HBOS until it was rescued by Lloyds, was fined 500,000 pounds ($805,000) by the Financial Services Authority (FSA).

It ends a three-year investigation into Cummings' role at the bank, where he was a director and chief executive of its corporate division, which pursued aggressive growth and has been blamed for dragging HBOS near to collapse.