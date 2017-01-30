LONDON Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four
other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud
trial.
They are among the first people to have been found guilty
for contributing to losses that led to taxpayer-funded rescues
of several of Britain's top banks during the financial crisis.
Former HBOS bankers Lynden Scourfield and Mark Dobson,
businessmen Michael Bancroft, David Mills and his wife Alison
Mills and accountant Tony Cartwright were convicted for various
crimes following a five month jury trial in London.
Prosecutors had alleged businessmen Bancroft and Mills
arranged sex parties, exotic foreign holidays and provided cash
in brown envelopes for Scourfield between 2003 and 2007.
"Many people have had their lives ruined by the corrupt
behaviour of Lynden Scourfield, David Mills and their
associates," Stephen Rowland, a prosecutor for the Crown
Prosecution Service, said in a statement.
HBOS, once Britain's biggest mortgage lender under the
Halifax and Bank of Scotland brands, incurred losses of 245
million pounds ($307 million) related to the alleged conspiracy.
The bank was rescued in a state-engineered takeover in 2008
by rival Lloyds Banking Group. Lloyds subsequently
needed a 20 billion pound bailout of its own.
Prosecutors told the court that bankers at HBOS asked
struggling business owners to employ a turnaround consultancy as
a condition for getting a loan.
This company, Quayside Corporate Services, was owned by
David Mills.
Prosecutors alleged that the businesses were obliged to pay
the consultancy high fees for services and, in some cases, hand
over ownership.
Many of the businesses involved went into liquidation,
resulting in job losses and financial hardship, the prosecutors
said.
"Scourfield worked in a section of his bank which was
supposed to help struggling businesses but instead, motivated by
greed, he went about stripping them of their assets," Rowland
said.
Scourfield had pleaded guilty to charges including
conspiracy to corrupt, conspiracy to launder the proceeds of
crime and four counts of fraudulent trading, while the others
said they were not guilty of the charges brought against them.
All the individuals are due to be sentenced on Thursday.
