LONDON Jan 8 Two former employees of British
bank HBOS have been charged by UK prosecutors over business
loans made through a high street bank for about 35 million
pounds ($56 million), the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said
on Tuesday.
The pair, who were charged with six others, were described
in the CPS statement to be senior managers for the bank and were
charged with conspiracy to corrupt, fraud and money laundering.
The men were given numerous high-value gifts by a financial
consultancy in return for appointing the firm to administer bank
loans to companies in trouble, the CPS said.
They, along with six others who include two employees of the
consultancy, will appear before Reading Magistrates Court on
Jan. 18.
HBOS had to be rescued in 2008 through a
government-engineered takeover by Lloyds Banking Group
which weeks later, had to ask for a 20 billion pound government
bailout.
Last month, a former HBOS chief executive apologised for the
first time for his role in the high-risk lending strategy that
pushed the British bank close to collapse.