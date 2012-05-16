BRIEF-PGT Innovations Inc announces repricing of senior secured term loan facility
* PGT Innovations Inc announces repricing of senior secured term loan facility due 2022 at libor+4.75pct, a 1pct reduction
May 16 HCA: * Moodys rates hcas new term loan ba3; b1 cfr unchanged; outlook is stable
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm former banker and Hollywood financier Steven Mnuchin as Treasury secretary on Monday, installing the Trump administration's top official on tax reform, financial regulation and economic diplomacy.
* FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust files for offering on a continuous basis of up to $2.75 billion in shares of common stock