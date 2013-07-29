BRIEF-Ross stores Q4 earnings per share $0.77
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
July 29 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator, on Monday said Richard Bracken would step down as chief executive by year-end and would be replaced by R. Milton Johnson, who is currently chief financial officer.
Bracken, 60, who joined HCA in 1981, will remain chairman of HCA's board. He was named chairman and CEO in 2009, after serving as president and chief operating officer of the Nashville, Tennessee-based company.
HCA said it was conducting an internal search for a CFO to succeed Johnson, a 31-year veteran of the company who was named a board director in 2009. HCA said it would make an announcement in the coming months.
DETROIT, Feb 28 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has received subpoenas from U.S. federal and state authorities, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, related to alleged excess diesel emissions by some of its vehicles, the automaker revealed in a filing with the SEC on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 Volkswagen AG has paid $2.9 billion to repurchase nearly 138,000 U.S. diesel vehicles through Feb. 18 in the wake of its emissions scandal, a court document made public on Tuesday shows.