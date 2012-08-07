* HCA internal inquiry found evidence of unnecessary
treatments-NYT
* Procedures performed at some of company's Florida
hospitals-paper
Aug 6 Prompted by a nurse's complaint, hospital
operator HCA Holdings Inc launched an internal
investigation that uncovered evidence some of its cardiologists
were performing unnecessary heart procedures on patients, the
New York Times reported on Monday.
HCA, the largest U.S. for-profit hospital chain, found some
cardiologists at several of its hospitals in Florida were unable
to justify many of the procedures they performed between 2002
and 2010, the newspaper reported. In some cases, the doctors
made misleading statements in medical records, the paper
reported, citing internal company reports.
The hospitals included Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in
Fort Pierce, Cedars Medical Center in Miami, which the company
no longer owns, and Regional Medical Center Bayonet Point.
HCA earlier on Monday said it expected the New York Times to
publish an article about decisions made at company hospitals
regarding the medical necessity of certain heart procedures.
(Reporting By Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)