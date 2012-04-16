By Caleb Frazier
NEW YORK, April 16 HCA Inc is
asking lenders to extend a minimum of $500 million of the
company's existing term debt by up to four years, sources told
Thomson Reuters LPC.
The hospital operator is asking lenders in either its $414
million term loan A-1 due November 17, 2012, or it $1.7 billion
term loan B-1 due November 17, 2013, to roll into a new term
loan A-3 due February 2, 2016.
The new TLA-3 will be priced at 325bp over Libor, a 100bp
premium to the existing facilities. The company is also offering
a 25bp amendment fee to lenders.
Commitments are due April 19.
In April 2011, HCA entered into a $572 million TLA-2 and a
$2 billion TLB-3 maturing in 2016 and 2018, respectively. The
loans partially pushed out the maturities on the company's TLB-1
and TLA-1.
The prior year, HCA entered into a $2 billion TLB-2 due
2017, which also pushed out maturities. The TLA-2 offers pricing
of LIB+250, while the TLB-2 and TLB-3 are both priced at
LIB+325.
In 2006, HCA entered into a $16.8 billion bank loan to back
its leveraged buyout by Bain Capital, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts &
Co. and Merrill Lynch Global Private Equity. At that time, the
loan consisted of a $2 billion asset-based revolver, a $2
billion revolver, a $2.75 billion TLA, a euro-equivalent $1.25
billion term loan and an $8.8 billion TLB.
(Editing By Jon Methven)