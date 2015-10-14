Oct 14 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator, estimated third-quarter profit that fell short of analysts' expectation, hurt by higher labor costs.

The company said on Wednesday it expects profit to be $1.17 per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.22 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)