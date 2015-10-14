(Adds details, share movement)

Oct 14 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest for-profit U.S. hospital operator, estimated third-quarter profit that fell short of analysts' expectation, hurt by higher labor costs and less favorable payer mix.

The company's shares fell about 10.5 percent to $68.07 after the bell on Wednesday.

HCA said it expects profit of $1.17 per share for the three months ended Sept. 30, missing the average analyst estimate of $1.22 per share.

A higher use of contract labor to meet staffing needs and lower productivity pushed up labor costs, the company said.

Labor costs increased as a percent of revenue to 46.9 percent from 45.7 percent.

HCA said it expects about $9.86 billion in revenue for the quarter. The estimate was largely in line with analysts' average expectation.

The company warned last quarter that benefits from the Affordabe Care Act would taper off over the rest of the year.

The company said on Wednesday it expects adjusted profit for the full year to range between $5.20 and $5.25 per share.

Analysts were expecting $5.28 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

HCA said it expects to report third-quarter results on Oct. 27.

(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)