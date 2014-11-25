Nov 25 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest
for-profit U.S. hospital operator, said a procedure for removing
uterine fibroids that has been linked to the spread of cancer
will no longer be performed at its facilities.
The surgical technique involves use of a laparoscopic power
morcellator device that pulverizes tissue before it is extracted
from the uterus through a small opening. Morcellation is the
mincing or pulverization of tissue to make it easier to remove.
HCA's decision follows new guidelines for the devices issued
Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
"We are implementing a prohibition of the use
of power morcellation in laparoscopic uterine surgery," an HCA
spokesman said Tuesday in an email.
FDA said the devices should not be used to remove tissue
containing fibroids in patients who are peri- or
post-menopausal, or whose fibroids can be removed intact through
the vagina or a small incision.
The technique can cause injury to surrounding tissue and
organs and spread unsuspected malignant tissue to places outside
the uterus.
Johnson & Johnson's Ethicon unit, the biggest maker
of morcellator devices, has suspended sales of the product.
Nashville, Tennessee-based company operates 165 hospitals
and 113 surgical centers.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)