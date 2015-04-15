April 15 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest
U.S. hospital operator, reported preliminary quarterly profit
and revenue that beat market expectations and raised its
full-year forecast, citing a rise in admissions.
The company's shares rose as much as 3.7 percent to a record
high of $80.20 on Wednesday.
HCA's results are a positive indicator for what other
hospital operators are likely to report, KeyBanc Capital Markets
analyst Jason Gurda wrote in a note.
"The majority of the first-quarter performance was driven by
continued favorable volume and payor trends in our core
operations," Chief Executive R. Milton Johnson said.
U.S. hospitals have been reaping the benefits of the
Affordable Care Act, with the increase in insurance coverage
resulting in more medical bills being paid.
Same facility admissions rose 5.1 percent in the quarter,
same facility equivalent admissions rose 6.8 percent, and same
facility emergency room visits rose 11.5 percent, the company
said.
HCA said it expected to report a first-quarter profit of
about $1.35 per share, well above the average analyst estimate
of $1.14, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expected current-quarter revenue of
about $9.68 billion, above the $9.59 billion analysts were
expecting.
HCA also raised its full-year profit forecast to $4.90-$5.30
per share from $4.55-$4.95. Analysts on average had expected a
profit of $4.93 per share.
The company said it now expects full-year revenue of $39
billion-$40 billion, largely above the average estimate of
$39.20 billion.
The company expects to report its first quarter results on
or about May 5.
HCA's shares were up 2.6 percent at $79.42 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Shares of other hospital operators, such as Tenet Healthcare
Corp, Community Health Systems Inc and LifePoint
Hospitals Inc, also rose.
