BRIEF-Jakks Pacific reports sale of $19.3 mln of common stock
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
Oct 28 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. hospital operator, on Tuesday reported a higher third-quarter profit compared with a year ago as it admitted more patients to its hospitals and said its board authorized the repurchase of up to $1 billion of the company's outstanding shares.
The company, which had previewed its results earlier this month, reported third-quarter net income of $518 million, or $1.16 a share, compared with $365 million, or 79 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue increased 9 percent to $9.22 billion.
HCA reiterated the higher 2014 outlook it gave two weeks ago for earnings excluding special items in a range of $4.40 to $4.60 a share on revenue of $36.5 billion to $37 billion. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago Editing by W Simon)
* Jakks announces sale of $19.3 million of common stock to joint venture partner Hong Kong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd.
LJUBLJANA, March 15 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka, which is up for sale, said margin pressure means its net profit is likely to slip in 2017 after virtually doubling last year on reduced bad loans.
* Invivo Therapeutics receives clinical trial application approval from UK's Medicines Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency