April 29 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. hospital operator, said on Tuesday that first-quarter earnings rose from a year ago as it generated more revenue from patients even as it admitted fewer people to its facilities.

First-quarter net income was $347 million, or 76 cents a share, compared with $344 million, or 74 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue increased 4.6 percent to $8.83 billion.

HCA said it reaffirmed the 2014 outlook it gave in February for earnings excluding special items in a range of $3.45 to $3.75 a share on revenue of $35.5 billion to $36.5 billion. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)