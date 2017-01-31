Jan 31 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest
U.S. for-profit hospital operator, posted a 3.8 percent rise in
quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher patient
admissions.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $920 million,
or $2.39 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from
$582 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.
The results included gains on sales of facilities of $15
million, or 4 cents per share, and legal claim benefits of $279
million, or 46 cents per share.
HCA Holdings, which operates 169 hospitals and 116
freestanding surgery centers in 20 states and the United
Kingdom, said revenue rose to $10.64 billion from $10.25
billion.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)