UPDATE 1-Qatar signs $12 bln deal to buy F-15 jets from U.S.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
May 2 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator, posted a 5 percent fall in quarterly profit due to higher costs even as patient admissions increased.
Net income attributable fell to $659 million, or $1.74 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $694 million, or $1.69 per share, a year earlier.
HCA Holdings said revenue rose to $10.62 billion from $10.26 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: