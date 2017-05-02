May 2 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. for-profit hospital operator, posted a 5 percent fall in quarterly profit due to higher costs even as patient admissions increased.

Net income attributable fell to $659 million, or $1.74 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $694 million, or $1.69 per share, a year earlier.

HCA Holdings said revenue rose to $10.62 billion from $10.26 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane)