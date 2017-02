April 12 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. hospital operator, forecast first-quarter revenue below market estimates.

HCA expects to report revenue of $8.38 billion to $8.43 billion for the quarter, while analysts expect the company to post revenue of $8.71 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Anand Basu in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)