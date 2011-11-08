* Rule change affects incentive pay for electronic records
* HCA shares fall almost 2 pct in morning trading on NYSE
Nov 8 Hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc
(HCA.N) reduced on Tuesday its forecast for 2011 earnings due
to a change in the accounting rule covering government
incentive payments for adopting electronic health record
technology.
The accounting rule change defers the company's recognition
of $210 million in income from the incentive payments to 2012
that would have been reported in the fourth quarter, HCA said.
HCA said it now estimates growth in its adjusted earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of zero
to 2 percent for full-year 2011, down from its previous
forecast for adjusted EBITDA growth of 3 percent to 5 percent.
Shares of HCA fell 45 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $24.07 in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)