Nov 8 Hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N) reduced on Tuesday its forecast for 2011 earnings due to a change in the accounting rule covering government incentive payments for adopting electronic health record technology.

The accounting rule change defers the company's recognition of $210 million in income from the incentive payments to 2012 that would have been reported in the fourth quarter, HCA said.

HCA said it now estimates growth in its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of zero to 2 percent for full-year 2011, down from its previous forecast for adjusted EBITDA growth of 3 percent to 5 percent.

Shares of HCA fell 45 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $24.07 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)