* Shares represent 15.6 pct of total outstanding
* Purchase price will be $18.61 per share
* Shares jump as much as 13 pct in early NYSE trading
By Debra Sherman
Sept 15 Hospital operator HCA Holdings Inc
(HCA.N) said it struck a deal to repurchase 80.8 million shares
of its common stock beneficially owned by affiliates of Bank of
America Corp (BAC.N), sending HCA shares up as much as 13
percent.
Under the terms of the deal, the purchase price will be
$18.61 per share, Wednesday's closing price, and will be
completed on Sept. 21, HCA said on Thursday.
HCA's were up 10.7 percent at $20.60 at midday on the New
York Stock Exchange trading, while shares of Bank of America
rose 1.8 percent to $7.18.
After the repurchase, the three designees of Bank of
America Corp on HCA's board of directors will step down.
HCA said it will repurchase the shares, which represent
about 15.6 percent of its outstanding stock, using a
combination of cash on hand and borrowing through available
credit facilities.
"This is a highly accretive repurchase and it eliminates
the LBO overhang," said Sheryl Skolnick, an analyst with CRT
Capital Group.
Bank of America inherited the shares from Merrill Lynch,
which acquired the stake in HCA in 2006, and sold a portion of
it when HCA went public.
HCA management had "given hints they were going to do
something," with the money they had on hand. "They hinted that
they were not going to just let it hang there," Skolnick said.
"They've got cash, they can borrow cheap, buy the stock
cheap, reduce the share count and get rid of that overhang,"
she added.
Skolnick said she raised her 2011 and 2012 earnings outlook
to $2.83 per share from $2.66, and to $3.30 per share from
$2.95, respectively, because of the share buyback.
Susquehanna Financial Group analyst A.J. Rice called the
move "a significant vote of confidence at a time when the
shares are trading at historically low valuations of future
earnings."
Rice estimated the buyback will add 10 cents to 12 cents to
2011 earnings per share of $2.66 and about 40 cents to his 2012
earnings per share estimate of $2.85.
A Bank of America spokesman said the bank made $2 billion
on the investment, but would not record a large gain this
quarter, because the shares were marked to their market value
each quarter.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman in Chicago and Joe Rauch in
Charlotte, North Carolina; editing by John Wallace, Maureen
Bavdek and Gunna Dickson)