Oct 17 HCA Inc on Tuesday sold $2.5 billion of senior notes, in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, J.P Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: HCA INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $1.25 BLN* COUPON 4.75 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2023 TYPE SR NT ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S Ba3 YIELD 4.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/23/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 304 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.25 BLN* COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2023 TYPE SR NT ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 5.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/23/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 417 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS *Amount increased from originally planned $1 billion