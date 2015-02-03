Feb 3 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest operator of U.S. for-profit hospitals, said on Tuesday demand for healthcare services had increased as the economy strengthened and more patients obtained insurance, but it was leveling off.

Patient volumes at the company's hospitals grew in the second half of 2014 as people who gained access to health insurance under President Barack Obama's reform law sought medical services.

A busier-than-normal flu season and a tendency for people to schedule procedures after meeting insurance deductibles earlier in the year also boosted demand in the fourth quarter, executives said on the company's earnings conference call.

Still, growth in the number of newly insured patients seeking services is expected to taper in 2015, they said.

The use of healthcare services has been under a microscope for the past six months as hospitals and insurers began reporting increased volumes and investors tried to determine whether insurers would need to pay more claims for each patient.

"We do think the market is going to revert back to normalized demand growth, and some of that is the macro-economic picture but some of it is normalized activity with respect to the flu and so forth," HCA Chief Operating Officer Sam Hazen said.

HCA reported a 14 percent rise in adjusted earnings, but its 2015 outlook was weaker than analysts had expected, sending its shares down more than 1 percent in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

