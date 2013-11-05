Nov 5 HCA Holdings Inc, the largest
publicly owned U.S. hospital operator, on Tuesday reported
higher third-quarter earnings and increased admissions to its
facilities.
HCA has attracted more patients to its facilities at a time
when admissions at other hospitals have fallen because many
Americans are avoiding the doctor due to lack of insurance or
high deductibles on their plans.
Hospitals are expected to benefit from President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform law as more people become eligible for
insurance coverage beginning in 2014.
HCA reported net income of $365 million, or 79 cents a
share, up from $360 million, or 78 cents a share, a year
earlier.
The results were in line with a forecast the company gave in
October, when analysts were expecting a profit of 71 cents a
share.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, excluding special items, rose 4.6 percent to $1.60
billion.
Revenue increased 4.9 percent to $8.46 billion.
Same-facility admissions rose 0.7 percent.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based company expects adjusted
EBITDA for 2013 to be near the upper end of its previously
forecast range of $6.25 billion to $6.50 billion.